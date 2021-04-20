April snow: Here’s what to expect

Overnight Forecast Update - Snow Wednesday Early Morning
By Frank Marzullo and Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 20, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT - Updated April 20 at 5:04 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A quick shot of wintry weather is on the way Wednesday.

But first, Tuesday will be warm again with clouds increasing especially during afternoon and evening.

A daytime high of 64 degrees is expected.

A strong, fast-moving cold front will bring showers and some thunder to the FOX19 NOW viewing area beginning late tonight.

Cold air behind the front will change the precipitation to a mix of rain and snow after 2 a.m. Wednesday and then to light wet snow that will end as a few flurries by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A portion of our viewing area - Butler, Warren and Clinton counties in Ohio and Fayette, Union, Decatur, Franklin, Ripley and Dearborn counties in Indiana - are under a FREEZE WARNING Wednesday morning.

Other counties will see temperature fall into the mid-to upper-30s.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for the entire area Wednesday night through Thursday.

During the day Wednesday, as temperatures rise into the 40s, a few chilly showers or some drizzle will make it a damp and chilly day.

A few more flurries may fall Wednesday night as the storm pulls off to the east.

A warming trend then takes us back to spring by Friday.

