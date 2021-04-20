April snow: Here’s what to expect

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A quick shot of wintry weather is on the way Wednesday.
But first, Tuesday will be warm again with clouds increasing especially during afternoon and evening.
A daytime high of 64 degrees is expected.
A strong, fast-moving cold front will bring showers and some thunder to the FOX19 NOW viewing area beginning late tonight.
Cold air behind the front will change the precipitation to a mix of rain and snow after 2 a.m. Wednesday and then to light wet snow that will end as a few flurries by 6 a.m. Wednesday.
A portion of our viewing area - Butler, Warren and Clinton counties in Ohio and Fayette, Union, Decatur, Franklin, Ripley and Dearborn counties in Indiana - are under a FREEZE WARNING Wednesday morning.
Other counties will see temperature fall into the mid-to upper-30s.
A Freeze Watch has been issued for the entire area Wednesday night through Thursday.
During the day Wednesday, as temperatures rise into the 40s, a few chilly showers or some drizzle will make it a damp and chilly day.
A few more flurries may fall Wednesday night as the storm pulls off to the east.
A warming trend then takes us back to spring by Friday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.