Brent Spence Bridge project: New dangerous trend emerges

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new dangerous trend has emerged in response to backups on the Brent Spence Bridge.
If you’re headed north on Interstate-71/75 you’ll want to avoid a hefty fine.
“All day every day we’ve seen backups into the city at Cut in the Hill. Two lanes are closed N and Southbound on the bridge for a painting project that started a couple of months ago.”
It’s tacked on about 10-15 mins extra time to get into downtown Cincinnati this way.
Apparently, drivers are getting impatient, travelling through the right-hand shoulder and just creating their own lane to get off onto the 5th or 12th St Covington exits.
It may sound harmless enough, but the state wants to remind drivers that…
“It’s illegal and they’re working with local police to crack down and ticket people,” said Betty Hull, Brent Spence Bridge project coordinator.
“Some people may think ‘I’m just one car, I’ll just scoot over. But, then another does it and them another and that’s when it become a travel lane and ambulances and emergency vehicles are unable to get through.”
