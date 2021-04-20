Tri-State leaders call for peaceful response to Chauvin verdict

“By a jury of his own peers, Derek Chauvin was found guilty of what we all gruesomely watched with our own eyes. While nothing can bring back the life of George Floyd, today justice was served. Our nation has much work to do to improve policing, become aware of the bias we all carry and simply be better. Today we moved an inch but we have miles and miles to go in the march toward justice. The life of George Floyd mattered. Black Lives Matter.”