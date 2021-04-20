Comfy Tuesday Afternoon, Snow & Freezing Temps By Wednesday AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tuesday will be warm again with clouds increasing especially during afternoon and evening. Daytime high of 64 degrees is expected.
A quick shot of wintry weather is on the way Wednesday morning.
A strong, fast-moving cold front will bring showers and some thunder to the FOX19 NOW viewing area beginning late Tuesday evening.
Cold air behind the front will change the precipitation to a mix of rain and snow after 2am then to light wet snow that will end as a few flurries by 6AM Wednesday.
In our viewing area - Fayette, Union, Decatur, Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn, Butler, Warren and Clinton Counties - are under a FREEZE WARNING for Wednesday morning. Other counties will see temperature fall into the middle and upper 30s.
Freeze Watch has been issued for the entire area Wednesday night through Thursday.
During the day Wednesday as temperatures rise into the 40s a few chilly showers or some drizzle will make it a damp and chilly day.
Wednesday evening a few more flurries may fall as the storm pulls off to the east.
A warming trend then takes us back to spring by Friday.
