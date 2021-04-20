3 dead, 2 hurt in NKY I-75 crash, police say

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Three people are dead following a crash in Dry Ridge Monday evening, according to Kentucky State Police.
The crash involving a single SUV occurred around 6 p.m. on southbound Interstate 75 near the 153 mile marker, KSP says.
KSP confirms six males were inside the SUV when the driver lost control.
The cause of the crash remains unclear.
Police say three of the occupants are dead, with one of the dead being the driver. Two others suffered injuries and were taken to hospitals.
One is in critical condition and another is stable, police say.
One person walked away uninjured.
Police say the three men all work and live together.
An investigation is underway.
FOX19 NOW is at the scene. We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.
