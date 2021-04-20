Developer, Sycamore Twp trustee trade accusations of bribery, forgery in lawsuits

“As explained in the complaint filed by Morelia Group-DE, LLC against Mr. Weidman in Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas, Mr. Hildebrant found himself in the unenviable position of being on the receiving end of bribe requests by both Mr. Weidman and Stanford Roberts, a representative of SDI Foods. In an effort to avoid paying the bribe demanded by Mr. Roberts, Mr. Hildebrant told him that Mr. Weidman had also demanded bribes in connection with the transaction (as well as previous transactions). Mr. Hildebrant composed the email and, in 2011, sent it to Mr. Roberts to provide some semblance of proof of Mr. Weidman’s bribe requests.”