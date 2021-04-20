Here’s how to get the all-new FOX19 NOW news app

Here’s how to get the all-new FOX19 NOW news app
FOX19 is debuting a new app today! (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | April 20, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT - Updated April 20 at 10:43 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The FOX19 NOW news app is relaunching starting today with a fresh, new look.

We’re making it easier for you to find the latest news and information with a streamlined app.

As always, our commitment to providing you breaking news and weather is unchanged.

The new app will update on your iOS or Android device automatically over the next few days. Or you can get it sooner by going to the app store and searching FOX19 NOW or follow these links for iOS and Android.

You’ll want to make sure you’ve gotten the new update by the end of the month to continue receiving the latest news and information from FOX19 NOW.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.