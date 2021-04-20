Here’s how to get the all-new FOX19 NOW news app

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The FOX19 NOW news app is relaunching starting today with a fresh, new look.
We’re making it easier for you to find the latest news and information with a streamlined app.
As always, our commitment to providing you breaking news and weather is unchanged.
You’ll want to make sure you’ve gotten the new update by the end of the month to continue receiving the latest news and information from FOX19 NOW.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.