National Drug Takeback Day Saturday: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This Saturday is the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day.
The annual event is your chance to safely get rid of unused prescription pills and over-the-counter mediciations.
To find a site near you, enter your ZIP and county on Takebackday.DEA.gov.
This year, PreventionFirst, with funding from Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services, is providing free personal protective equipment (PPE).
You must apply by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Go to the jotform link here.
Most misused prescription drugs come from the user’s relatives or friends, often taken right out of medicine cabinets, according to the 2019 National Survey of Drug Use and Health.
In October 2020, 492.7 tons of drugs were collected at the DEA Take Back disposal sites in the United States, according to the DEA.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.