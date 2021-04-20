Non-profit partners with UC’s Global Scholars program

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - University of Cincinnati Global Scholars Zedekia Samara and Timoth Akama are planning to give back to their home country Tanzania using the lessons learned on campus.
Samara and Akama arrived in the Queen City last winter through the Village Life Outreach Project, a non-profit in Cincinnati.
“It’s a chance for us to also help some other people if we succeed. and if the chain continues, then we might eventually have a hunger-free world, and a world where every person has got an assurance for health, education, and all the basic needs,” Samara told FOX19 NOW.
While Samara is working towards a career in Information Technology and Health, Akama is focusing on a path in the Public Health profession.
They’re both motivated with a common goal through UC Global Scholars and the Village Life Partnership fighting poverty, increasing health care and improving educational results.
“Use the knowledge I got here, the quality education I got here to give education to the people back home where there is a scarcity of professional people with a quality education like what I’m getting right now,” Akama said.
“It has really opened up my spirit to a new perspective of the world. There were a couple of things that I wanted to study when I was in Tanzania, but due to having a lesser amount of colleges, I could not go to that particular course of study because it’s very competitive and the universities that offer such courses are limited to the number of students they can accept,” Samara adds.
The Global Scholarship Opportunity fund is usually comprised of tuition revenue generated by undergraduate international students.
This time, Village Life’s special bond with Tanzania is providing major resources for the program.
Village Life started in 2004, founded by Chris Lewis, UC’s vice-provost for academic affairs and professor of family and community medicine.
It partners with villages in Tanzania sending hundreds of UC Students and Faculty to East Africa, so it was, as the university calls it, a natural extension of global outreach to bring students from Tanzania to UC.
“This is a true partnership and great opportunity for students from Tanzania to come here and benefit from a world class institution. Through Zed and Timoth’s constant positive energy, they didn’t allow anything to set them back and we were able to work it out,” UC Head of International Admissions Jon Weller said.
“For us, working on the Global Opportunities Project was really one small way to give back. We’ve taken so many students there, that really, we decided we need to commit to the exchange piece of this and bring some Tanzanian Students here to Cincinnati,” Village Life Executive Director Susan Casey-Leininger said.
The Village Life Outreach Project specifically assists incidentals for Samara and Akama not covered by the Global Scholarship Program.
