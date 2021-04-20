Ohio schools receive COVID-19 rapid test kits

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - At-home COVID-19 test kits are now available to students across Ohio.
In mid-March, the state of Ohio partnered with the Ohio Department of Health to buy the test kits.
And recently, those tests were delivered.
In total, 200,000 test kits were delivered to schools across the state and Hamilton Co. received a little more than 18,000 of those.
So far, about 15,000 kits have been handed out to more than a dozen local school districts.
Mariemont City Schools is one of those districts.
“Mariemont City Schools is happy to partner with the Hamilton County ESC and the state of Ohio to make these home testing kits available. We are thankful to have received this allotment to provide rapid and reliable testing to our students and their families, said MCS Superintendent Steven Estepp.
If you’re a school district interested in receiving these test kits, reach out to Hamilton County Educational Services Center.
