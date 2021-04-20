Riverside Drive reopens after repairs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Crews have completed all repair, restoration, and road work on Riverside Drive in the vicinity of the watermain break.
Road restoration work has also been completed, and the roadway opened on April 20, 2021.
Details of the completed project are listed below:
• Both breaks on the 60″ main have been repaired.
• The sanitary sewer and utility hole chambers have been repaired.
• Backfilling of the two pits and removal of shoring have been completed.
• Installation of the 12″ water main, including final tie-in and taps to impacted properties, has been completed.
• Duke has replaced the utility pole and re-energized the electric lines.
• Gas service lines to affected properties have been installed and on.
• Duke Energy has connected services to all affected properties.
• Spectrum has completed utility repairs and service connections to the properties.
The break occurred at 2471 and 2458 Riverside Drive at Lumber Street and Bayou Street in the East End on Saturday, Jan. 2.
In the early morning hours of Feb. 20, 2021, another break occurred on the 60″ main just east of the location of the January 2 break.
