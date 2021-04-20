Update: 13-year-old girl charged in fatal stabbing of another teen in Winton Hills, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 13-year-old girl is charged with stabbing another 13-year-old girl to death in Winton Hills Monday night, Cincinnati police announced Tuesday.
Officers responded to Topridge Place for a report of a person stabbed at at 9:08 p.m.
They said they found Nyaira Givens suffering from a stab wound.
She was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.
The other teen was charged early Tuesday, police say.
FOX19 NOW is not naming her because she is a minor.
Homicide investigators are still looking into this incident.
Call 513-352-3040 if you have any information.
