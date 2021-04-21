American Airlines to fly non-stop from CVG to Boston

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - American Airlines will offer non-stop flights from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Boston starting Nov. 2.
The new flight will operate three times daily with departures at 7:30 a.m., 10:10 a.m., and 4 p.m.
Tickets for the Boston non-stop flights will go on sale on April 24, the airline said.
“Boston is a top 10 market from CVG, so this new service is very exciting for our community in terms of both leisure and business travel,” CVG Chief Executive Officer Candace McGraw said.
American already offers flights from CVG to Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.
Delta also operates non-stop flights to Boston from CVG, according to the airport’s website.
