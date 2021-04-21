Can’t find Skyline at your local grocery store? Here’s why

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you haven’t been able to find a can of Skyline Chili at your local supermarket lately, you’re not alone.
Grocery stores across the Tri-State have sold out of the stuff, leaving empty shelves and many locals at their wits’ ends.
Skyline Chili Marketing Vice President Sarah Sicking acknowledges the can shortage.
“We did hear from our fans on social media, like, ‘Hey, why can’t we get it at the grocery store? We want to make our dip at home!’” Sicking told FOX19 NOW on Wednesday. “We would just keep answering them, ‘Hold tight!’”
Sicking says a number of factors brought on the can shortage.
“The supply-chain disruption stemmed a little bit from COVID,” she said. “There was just lack of people working and of supply available.”
The chili brand, Cincinnati’s most popular, felt the brunt of the shortage in the last month, with significant “disruption” at the retail level, Sicking says.
Thankfully, shipments are increasing, and the problem is taking care of itself.
Sicking says chili cans are on their way to retailers right now and that people should start seeing inventory relief in the next week.
She also says, if you’re desperate, there’s always Skyline in the frozen aisle.
And of course, speaking with Sicking, we had to ask about the secret recipe behind the sauce — chili, not-chili, ambrosia, what-have-you.
“The chili is a Greek recipe. It certainly has a secret blend of spices... I don’t know what the blend is,” she admitted. “It’s under some fingerprint scanner here at the office. I couldn’t tell you what it is... But once you try it, you become intrigued by it.”
