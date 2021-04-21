Cincinnati breaks 120-year-old snowfall record

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati broke a 120-year-old snowfall record overnight with 2.3 inches of snow recorded at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
The previous record was 1.5 inches on this date in 1901, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overall, are waking up to 1 to 4 inches of wet, heavy snow that fell overnight.
This is causing some problems on a few secondary roads and more than 750 power outages.
Most roads and interstates are clear for your Wednesday morning commute due to warm pavement temperatures, but this heavy snow is weighing down some tree limbs and power lines.
Anywhere from from 1-4 inches of snow fell overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Wilmington saw the most at 4 inches; Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is reporting 2.3 inches, according to the latest report from the NWS.
West Chester, Loveland, Union, Ky., and Boone County are reporting 3 inches. Cheviot has 2.6 inches, and Sharonville residents say they have 2 inches, according to the NWS.
More than 760 Duke Energy customers are without power, according to the utility’s website.
Warren and Kenton counties are seeing the most outages.
Ohio 48 in Warren County’s Hamilton Township is shut down until further notice.
That’s where police tweeted out a picture of a flame in a tree impacted from power lines weighed down by heavy snow.
Parts of our viewing area - Fayette, Union, Decatur, Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland, Carroll, Butler, Warren and Clinton Counties - are under a FREEZE WARNING for Wednesday morning.
Morning temperatures are in the 30s but feel like the 20s.
The high will only make it up to 43 degrees later, a good 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Another small push of moisture will move through Wednesday night, but it should mostly fall as rain, though some scattered flurries cannot be ruled out.
A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for all counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area for Thursday morning.
All counties will see temperature fall into the upper 20s lower to middle 30s Thursday morning.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
After a cold start Friday, a warming trend will bring back more seasonal temperatures in the low 60s by Friday afternoon and through the weekend.
