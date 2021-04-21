Cold trend continues through Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Morning snow and frozen mix has moved on. We’re left with chilly temperatures barely making it into the mid 40s by late afternoon. CVG recorded 2.3 inches of snow on the ground, surpassing the old record of set in 1901. Morning snow totals ranged from 2.3 inches in Cheviot to 3 inches in Union, Kentucky.
There will be a few peaks of sunshine through the afternoon, but clouds will increase this evening and some locations could see an evening shower or frozen mix as the storm pulls off to the east. Highs today will remain in the mid 40s.
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area for Thursday morning. All counties will see temperatures fall into the upper 20s lower to middle 30s Thursday.
Friday starts cold, but a warming trend brings us back to spring-like temperatures in near 60 by Friday afternoon and through the weekend.
Watch for a return to the 70s early next week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.