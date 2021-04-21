Here’s the name of FC Cincinnati’s stadium

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati’s new home in the West End finally has a name: TQL Stadium.
Total Quality Logistics in Clermont County announced on its Facebook page Wednesday morning that it bought the naming rights to the stadium.
“Introducing the newest member of our team…TQL Stadium - home of FC Cincinnati,” they wrote.
FC Cincinnati will play again on Saturday when the team visits Yankee Stadium to face New York City FC.
FCC will officially open their 2021 home slate on Sunday, May 16, when the team hosts Inter Miami CF in the inaugural match at West End Stadium in a nationally televised 4 p.m. game.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.