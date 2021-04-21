Junk King wants your electronics on Earth Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Earth Day is Thursday and several local companies are teaming up to help you recycle some of your household electronics.
Junk King is hosting an event Thursday at Third Eye Brewing in Sharonville from 4 to 6 p.m. You can bring old electronics, no matter their condition, and get 15% off your meal.
“I mentioned anything that can plugin and then anything with a battery so just some common household items are computer monitors, keyboards, laptops, tablets, video game systems,” CEO Jack Brendamour said.
Brendamour says Junk King works with dozens of non-profit organizations to donate items that they can use.
St. Vincent de Paul and Matthew: 25 Ministries are two of those organizations they often help.
“Matthew: 25 ministries gets all our handicap equipment, medical supplies, paint and things like that. New Life Furniture Bank, a great organization in Blue Ash, will be there as well taking household items and also St. Vincent de Paul,” Brendamour said.
Thursday for Earth Day they are partnering with Everything But The House to offer a consignment of items that may still be valuable.
That event is in Blue Ash from 4 to 8 p.m.
“If you have things you want to get rid of that potentially has value they will sell it for you. So consignment through Everything But The House is part of the event as well,” Brendamour said.
So whether you make some money off of your used things or you get a discounted meal, the real goal is to keep things out of the landfill and in the hands of someone in need.
If you plan to attend the event at Third Eye Brewing Company, each drink you purchase they will plant a tree on your behalf to celebrate Earth Day.
