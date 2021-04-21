Reds to increase number of fans starting April 30

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds will increase capacity at Great American Ball Park from 30% to 40% starting April 30, the team announced Wednesday.
“We are going to be choiceful as we add seats, keeping the safety of fans as our top priority. We believe this is the right approach as we mirror what is happening throughout the state,” Reds President and Chief Operating Officer Phil Castellini said.
The move is in response to the Ohio Department of Health’s announcement at the beginning of March which allows for ‘pods’ of 10 people spaced six feet from another ‘pod’.
Fans who have tickets to games starting April 30 will be contacted via email over the next two weeks with more information.
Masks will still be required in the ballpark at all times unless fans are actively eating or drinking in ticketed seats.
