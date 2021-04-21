Several Ohio high schools move forward with in-person graduation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - High Schools across the Tri-State are starting to release their plans for in-person graduations.
Mason High School has the largest graduating class in the state. The school has decided to move its graduation to the site of the Western Southern Open.
Changing venues appears to be a popular choice for other schools as well, but many are forced to limit guests.
Kings and Fairfield High School will both utilize the Cintas Center for their ceremony.
Fairfield says they’ve made it easy to determine attendance and seat assignments.
“They have a program, an algorithm, that will make sure they’re socially distanced. So, that was one of the real big reasons that we chose to stick with Xavier and Cintas,” Principal William Rice said.
Both Fairfield and Lakota have decided to split their students into two groups for two ceremonies
Meanwhile, the largest graduating class in the state has found a new venue as Mason moves to the Lindner Family Tennis Center.
“To bring the entire class together with one commencement ceremony, that was one of the big pieces of feedback we had,” Tracy Carson with Mason City Schools said.
With about 900 seniors and six guests allowed per student, Mason is looking at a possible 6,300 people in a venue that holds 11,400 - but they say it can be done safely.
“It does based on what the Lindner Center’s capacity is. And, the really terrific thing when you think about watching a tennis match, all the focus is right there on the tennis court so we think it’s going to be really great seating no matter where you’re sitting,” Carson said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.