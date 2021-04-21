Snow On The Ground Wednesday Morning, Freeze Warning Thursday Morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Waking up to snow on grassy surfaces, but roads are just wet as active snow fall comes to an end before the heart of Wednesday’s morning commute. A new record with 2.3 inches of snow on the ground officially a CVG, the old record was set in 1901. Snow totals range from 2.3 inches in Cheviot and 3 inches in Union, Kentucky.
In our viewing area - Fayette, Union, Decatur, Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland, Carroll, Butler, Warren and Clinton Counties - are under a FREEZE WARNING for Wednesday morning.
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area for Thursday morning. All counties will see temperature fall into the upper 20s lower to middle 30s Thursday.
Wednesday evening a few more flurries may fall as the storm pulls off to the east. Daytime highs Wednesday remain in the mid 40s.
After a cold start Friday, a warming trend then takes us back to spring by Friday afternoon and through the weekend.
The 70′s return by Tuesday of next week.
