Tri-State school district backs choice of prom king, queen over some parent objections

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings High School officials are supporting a decision made by students who voted for this year’s prom king and queen.
The decision was the subject of discussion during a school board meeting this week.
“Sorry but I believe that there are still two genders - a male and a female. I think tradition stands for a queen that has a vagina, a king that has a penis and testicles. Period!” one parent said.
“The student body elected two females as prom king and queen,” said another parent. “This was obviously an active, collective decision made by the student boy which shows they are absolutely not afraid to take a stand for things that matter to them.”
While only two community members spoke during the school board meeting, many others voiced their opinions on social media — and those opinions varied.
The district says the comments on its Facebook page were initially split but grew increasingly supportive of the king and queen.
“The queen and king that were nominated and won were thrilled, they were so excited and they feel so supported at school. What is great is it shows a lot of the character of our students at Kings High School. They’re inclusive and they get it,” Dawn Gould of Kings Local School District said.
The Kings High School prom was last Friday, but some are just now learning about it because of the district’s social media post.
