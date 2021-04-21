UC men’s basketball to play in 2021 Hall of Fame Classic

CINCINNATI - The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team will join three other storied programs, Arkansas, Illinois and Kansas State, in the 2021 Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker Nov. 22-23 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
The four programs have combined to win three NCAA Titles and reach 21 Final Fours. UC will play in the event for the first time.
The 2021 Hall of Fame Classic is the first piece of UC’s 2021-22 schedule to be announced under Head Coach Wes Miller.
“At Cincinnati, we want to play in college basketball’s best preseason tournaments year-after-year to compete at the highest possible level,” Miller said. “The Hall of Fame Classic is one of those events and we are excited to be part of it.”
The Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker is part of Kansas City’s Hall of Fame Weekend, which also includes the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 induction celebration. The 2021 Hall of Fame Classic will mark the event’s 21st season of operation in Kansas City.
The Hall of Fame Classic semifinals will take place on the evening of Nov. 22 at T-Mobile Center, followed by the consolation and championship games on Nov. 23.
Specific matchups, game times and ticket information will be announced later. All four games will air on ESPN networks.
Above press release provided by UC Athletics Communications