Update: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Butler County crash

HANOVER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead and two are hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that two medical helicopters responded to in Butler County Tuesday night, according the sheriff’s office.
Rescue crews responded to the 2900 block of Hamilton Richmond Road in Hanover Township just before 6 p.m., said Sgt. Jeff Schuster, supervisor with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office road patrol
A preliminary investigation determined three vehicles were involved in a crash caused by speed and/or driver inattention when a southbound Chevy Impala went left of center and, in a head-on sideswipe, struck a southbound Toyota, Schuster said.
The Chevy was then struck by a southbound Ford pickup truck.
Two men in the Chevy Impala were unconscious and seriously hurt when they were airlifted from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital, Schuster said.
One of them has since died, said Sgt. Kim Peters, sheriff’s spokeswoman.
A woman in the Toyota with minor injuries was taken by ambulance to Fort Hamilton Hospital.
A third person, a male in the pickup truck, declined medical treatment at the scene.
No names were released early Wednesday while authorities still work to determine the identities of the two men who were flown to the hospital, Schuster said.
All of those involved are believed to be adults in their 20s, he said.
More information will be released later in the day.
