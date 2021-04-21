WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update on the status of the coronavirus response in the state.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said 38%, or more than 4.4 million Ohioans, have received their first shot.
He said while cases are high, they seem to have plateaued, however, the virus is more than contagious than ever.
“Unvaccinated Ohioans lack the same protection against this virus as those who are vaccinated. The virus is now in more contagious forms that put younger people at much greater risk, including the risk of ending up in the hospital,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said.
Last week, DeWine said Ohio is going in the wrong way on the road to lifting health orders.
The benchmark to lift health orders is 50 cases per 100,000 residents for two weeks.
Ohio is at 200 cases per 100,000 people as of last Thursday. Four weeks ago, the number was 144 per 100,000.
As of March 29, the following groups of Ohioans are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:
- People who are 16 years of age or older;
- Those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, and obesity;
- People with Type 2 diabetes and those with end-stage renal disease, are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine;
- Vulnerable individuals who live nearby and those who care for them;
- Those with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders and who have a developmental or intellectual disability;
- Employees of K-12 schools who wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models and people with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders and *do not* have a developmental or intellectual disability;
- Individuals who are living with type 1 diabetes, pregnant, bone marrow transplant recipients, and those living with ALS, as well as those who are working in childcare services, funeral service, law enforcement, and corrections officers.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.