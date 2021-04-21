WATCH LIVE: Officials to discuss no-appointment vaccine clinics in Hamilton Co.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - No-appointment-needed vaccine clinics are increasing in Hamilton County.
Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus will discuss how they work Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The clinics run Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2300 Wall Street in Norwood.
“We piloted a no-appointment clinic and it was an overwhelming success,” Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said in a news release. “Offering no-appointment clinics should capture some of the folks who have waited to schedule their vaccine. The more people we can get vaccinated, the closer we get to resuming our normal activities for the summer.”
Vaccines will be offered while supplies for the day last.
People who would like to secure an appointment slot and bypass the walk-in line can use the ArmorVax app
For those without internet access or who need assistance scheduling, call 211.
