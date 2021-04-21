Wednesday’s snowfall set historic record going back to 1870

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Old Man Winter made one final appearance in the Tri-State this season!
Snow started late Tuesday night and continued through early Wednesday morning, setting records across the region. It was pretty much gone as quickly as it came, but it affected everything from professional baseball to the record books.
The Reds game Tuesday had to be postponed because of rain that eventually changed to snow.
Tuesday and Wednesday set new daily snowfall records.
Tuesday measured 0.40″ of snow, breaking the old record set back in 2003.
On Wednesday, 2.30″ of snow was measured, which breaks the old record of 1.50″. That’s also the most snow this late in the season since records were kept going back to 1870.
The snow melted in the warm sun Wednesday morning. The snow never really was able to stick to the warm roads or sidewalks.
The heavy snow also weighed down power lines and trees. At one point, 800 customers were without power in the Tri-State, according to Duke Energy.
Once the snow melted, we saw people like Carrie Fuesel walking in Smale Riverfront Park. Fuesel says she was surprised to see the snow when she woke up but she’s glad it melted so quickly.
“I woke up this morning to go workout and I was not expecting it,” says Fuesel, “So I just see all this snow and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, here we go!’ We’re going from 70 degrees to waking up to snow in the morning.”
If you missed the snow, you will probably have to wait until next season. Temperatures are back in the 70s next week!
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.