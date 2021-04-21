13-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of another teen to remain in custody

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 13-year-old girl charged with stabbing and killing another 13-year-old girl will stay in juvenile detention until her next court hearing.
The teen, who we are not naming because she is a minor, appeared before a judge Wednesday on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.
Her lawyer asked that the teen be released to her mother but court documents show that her mom is not her legal guardian.
“This juvenile was in the custody of a Miss Blake prior to this. That person by her own admission returned the juvenile to her mother without permission of the court,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joe Prem said.
The suspect’s lawyer said she does not have a record and does well in school.
The judge then ruled that the teen will be held until her next court date on May 3.
The teen’s mother who was in court told her daughter “We love you”, “You’re going to be okay” and “Stay strong”.
Court documents say the two teens got into a verbal argument Monday night at Topridge Place in Winton Hills and the suspect pulled out a pocket knife and cut Nyaria Givens on the right side of her neck.
Givens later died at Cincinnati Children’s.
