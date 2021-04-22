Clermont Co. teen saves fellow student’s life with Heimlich

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A community in Clermont County is celebrating a high-school student after she stepped in to save another student’s life.
Wren Marsh is a senior at West Clermont High School and a teacher’s aide in an algebra class.
Marsh says last month, another teacher’s aide, junior Samantha Jordan, started choking on a rice crispy treat.
“Her face started turning purple and pink, and she as like... she was choking,” Marsh recalled speaking to FOX19 NOW on Wednesday.
Marsh says the teacher instantly stepped in and tried the Heimlich maneuver, but it didn’t work.
“She was too short,” Marsh said. “So she started yelling for help, and I’m a lot taller than her, so I stepped in and helped her.”
Marsh moved into position and began the Heimlich. She says she had to perform the maneuver twice. The first time, Jordan coughed and choked harder; the second time it worked.
Marsh, who learned the Heimlich during certification training as a lifeguard, says it was the first time she’d ever had to use the maneuver on choking person.
“I was very nervous,” she said. “It was very scary, but luckily I knew what to do, so I relied on my instincts and did it.”
The strangest part, she says, was the comedown.
“It really happened so quickly,” she said. “It just felt like ‘life and death,’ and then, ‘just fine’... so it was weird transitioning to ‘fine.’ I remember I sat down and I was just staring at the floor like, ‘What just happened?’”
Now Marsh is being honored by her school newspaper, something Jordan says she deserves.
“I am very happy Wren is being recognized for such a gracious act,” Jordan said in a statement. “I have told her many times how thankful I am she was there to save me and will continue until the day she graduates.”
Jordan also thanked the algebra teacher.
Meanwhile, Marsh encourages people to learn the Heimlich maneuver as well as other first-aid training.
“I’m very glad I knew what to do in that situation,” she said, “because if not, it could have gone south, and that would have been very scary.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.