Cold trend continues through Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds continue to decrease through the afternoon. Highs today will reach the lower 50s. Areas with more sunshine have the potential to go higher.
A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area for Friday morning. All counties will see temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s Friday. Though the day starts cold, we’ll begin a warming trend that will bring back more spring-like temperatures.
The weekend is a mixed bag. Rainy and gloomy on Saturday with highs in the 50s. Drying out and warming up on Sunday.
We start next week in the 70s and flirt with 80s!
