Coroner: 4-year-old girl’s death an apparent homicide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old Springfield Township girl as an apparent homicide.
Nahla Miller died Wednesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
We are reaching out to authorities to learn more details about this case and will update our story throughout the day.
