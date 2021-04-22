Coroner: 4-year-old girl’s death an apparent homicide

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old Springfield Township girl as an apparent homicide. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 22, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 9:51 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old Springfield Township girl as an apparent homicide.

Nahla Miller died Wednesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

We are reaching out to authorities to learn more details about this case and will update our story throughout the day.

