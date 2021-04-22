Ex-Loveland officer convicted in sex assault returns to court Thursday after prosecutor says he knew he was HIV positive

LOVELAND, Ohio (FOX19) - A former Loveland police officer who pleaded guilty in March to sexually assaulting a man had HIV at the time of the assault and will now return to a Hamilton County courtroom.
Anthony Pecord, 48, faces a new charge of felonious assault.
He is scheduled to make his first appearance in this new case at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Prosecutors have said Pecord knew he was HIV-positive when he had non-consensual sex with an unconscious victim in Miami Township on Jan. 24.
The victim was unaware Pecord is HIV positive, according to Prosecutor Joe Deters.
Pecord used an “intoxicant” to impair the victim’s ability to consent, court records show.
He who resigned before being charged with multiple counts of rape and then pleaded guilty March 31 to reduced charges of gross sexual imposition.
Pecord was sentenced to four years in prison. Upon release, he will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years, the prosecutor says.
This new charge could add eight more years onto his sentence.
Anyone who had sexual contact with Pecord since 2016 might have been exposed, and should call Detective Jack Losekamp at 513-595-7484.
According to the Ohio Modernization Movement, a coalition including Ohio’s largest AIDS service organizations, a person living with HIV who takes a daily medication regimen and achieves viral suppression is unable to transmit the HIV virus.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.