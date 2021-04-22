Freeze Warning Thursday & Friday Mornings

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The entire FOX19 NOW viewing area is under a FREEZE WARNING for Thursday morning with many areas likely to see low temperatures in the upper 20s. A few flurries or flakes but no big issues Thursday morning.
Look for a daytime high in the low to mid 50s with plenty a sun and cloud mix.
After a cold start Friday, a warming trend then takes us back to spring gradually through the weekend.
Rain will be more than likely on Saturday afternoon, then dry and low 60s Sunday.
Then the 70s return early next week.
