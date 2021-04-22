Freeze warning: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The entire FOX19 NOW viewing area is under a FREEZE WARNING until 10 a.m. Thursday.
Temperatures are plunging into low 30s with many areas seeing thermometers even dip into the 20s by daybreak.
You’ll want to cover or bring in sensitive flowers and plants.
Later, we’re in for a mostly cloudy day with the high only making it into the lower 50s.
There is a slight chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow until early afternoon.
A Freeze Watch will be in effect 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday as thermometers fall again into the low 30s.
After another cold start Friday, a gradual warming trend will bring back more seasonal, spring-like conditions.
