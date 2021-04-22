Grab a pizza, help kids with cancer and their families

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Grab a pizza Thursday to help children with pediatric cancer and their families.
Pies & Pints is hosting Dragonfly Night at their Kenwood location.
The Dragonfly Foundation will receive 20% of your order of food and non-alcoholic beverage when you present a printed flyer which can be found under the Events section on dragonfly.org or when you show the flyer on your phone when you dine-in or carry-out all day long (from 11am – 9pm).
The fundraiser only applies at their Kenwood restaurant at 5901 E. Galbraith Rd.
You can order carry-out at the Kenwood Collection location by calling 513-793-7437. Just show the flyer when you check-out in order for Dragonfly to have 20% of your order donated back to them.
For more information about The Dragonfly Foundation and our work go to dragonfly.org.
Dragonfly Foundation is still helping kids with cancer and their families despite doing it differently during the pandemic.
The foundation that assists children with pediatric cancer and their families stills has the same needs for their kids.
They supply care bags for these little cancer patients, or PPE.
One of the biggest ways they help are through gift cards so families can stay at home and not potentially go out and get exposed to COVID. So they can order through Amazon, Kroger, and have things brought to them in a safe way.
