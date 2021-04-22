Pike County massacre: Oldest Wagner son returns to court Monday

WAVERLY, Ohio (FOX19) - The oldest Wagner son charged in the execution-style killings of a southwestern Ohio family returns to court on Monday.

George Wagner IV is set to appear for a pretrial hearing at 1:30 p.m. in Pike County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Randy Deering also is expected to rule on a subpoena related to medical records from Wagner’s lawyer to attorneys representing his younger brother, Edward “Jake” Wagner.

Monday’s hearing was originally delayed last month at the request of George Wagner’s lawyers in light of his younger brother abruptly changing his original plea of not guilty to guilty of eight counts of aggravated murder.

In the stunning development that came on the fifth anniversary of the massacre, Jake Wagner also pleaded guilty to 15 other charges including conspiracy, burglary and tampering with evidence.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped the possibility of the death penalty, and Jake Wagner agreed to cooperate with the prosecution in cases against his parents and brother.

The rest of Jake Wagner’s family - George Wagner IV; his father, George “Billy” Wagner III and his mother, Angela Wagner - continue to plead not guilty multiple aggravated murder charges.

Special Prosecutor Angie Canepa has said Jake Wagner confessed and apologized for the crimes. He led investigators to the weapons and vehicles used in the killings.

Jake Wagner was the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19.

Authorities have said the motive of the slayings stemmed in part over a custody dispute over a young daughter that Jake Wagner fathered with one of the victims, Hanna Rhoden.

Jake Wagner was also charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor for having sexual contact with Hanna Mae Rhoden when she was 15 and he was 20 years old.

FULL SECTION | Pike County Massacre

All of other three Wagners have pleaded not guilty and have been held at separate Ohio jails since their arrests more than two years ago, in November 2018.

Eight members of the Rhoden family were found dead the morning of April 22, 2016, in their Pike County homes.

Besides Hanna Mae Rhoden, the other victims were the family patriarch, Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their other children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16; and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.