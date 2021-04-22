Junior Police Academy returns in Clermont County this summer

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Junior Police Academy is returning this summer in Clermont County.
It will be held the week of June 14-18.
Several local law enforcement agencies have partnered to put on the program at no cost to the community: Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Union Township Police Department, Pierce Township Police Department, Batavia Village Police Department, and Owensville Village Police Department.
The police academy offers the unique chance for youth ages 13 to 17 to join law enforcement as deputies and officers share the experiences and techniques they use everyday to protect and serve our communities.
The program also emphasis on teamwork, respect, positive behavior, pride in one’s work and resistance to drug and alcohol abuse.
“It is our hope that each cadet will leave the program with a better understanding of’ citizenship and how rewarding community involvement can be,” Union Township Police Chief wrote in an explanation of the academy on the sheriff’s office website.
For more information, visit the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office website or call Captain Jeffrey Sellars: 513-732-4089.
You also can learn more about the program by visiting the national web page at juniorpoliceacademy.org.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.