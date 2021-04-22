Local firefighters express concern over ‘Issue 3’ on the ballot

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - In just two weeks, Cincinnatians will have the opportunity to vote on investing $50 million of the county’s money every year into stable affordable housing.
However, the money going into this program could lead to budget cuts around the city.
Getting Issue 3 on the ballot has been in the works for more than five years and now advocates say it’s time to step up and make a difference.
“There are 28,000 units of affordable housing missing in our city. That means 28,000 families don’t have housing they can afford. Whether that means no housing at all, or that means doubling up illegally or unsafely or bouncing place to place, living in a shelter, living in a car, living in the streets. I don’t think there’s a person in this community who thinks that’s okay,” said Board Member with the Affordable Housing Advocates Matt Strauss.
However, the $50 million that would fund the housing could result in fire company closures.
“It will ultimately end up in firehouse closures,” President of the Firefighters Union Local 48 Matt Alter said.
It’s something local firefighters are fearful of.
“My job is essential, the other firefighters’ jobs are essential and when you take those pieces away there could be a breaking down of the system. Ultimately either hurting the citizens, hurting a firefighter or worse,” said Captain John Davis.
“Proponents will tell you this is a scare tactic,” said Alter.
“They don’t have to take it out of the city’s budget they’re saying they’re going to, to scare people,” said Strauss.
“The threats those are not threats, they’re very real this is cause and effect and if the fire department is forced to make budget cuts, consistent with the passing of issue 3, the cuts would be drastic. And honestly, we’d be back to a situation where we’re paying roulette every day..company closures across the city,” said Alter.
Affordable Housing advocates say they’ve never said to city council that they must take this money out of the general fund.
Still, the issue stands at large.
“We have approximately 5,000 children who attend CPS who are either homeless or couch surfing. They are lacking housing security, so they can study and finish school. We also feel this is a racial equity concern. We have 74% of folks in our shelter system who are African American and this isn’t acceptable,” Margaret Fox with the Metropolitan Area Religion Coalition of Cincinnati said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.