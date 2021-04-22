Local firefighters express concern over ‘Issue 3’ on the ballot

“There are 28,000 units of affordable housing missing in our city. That means 28,000 families don’t have housing they can afford. Whether that means no housing at all, or that means doubling up illegally or unsafely or bouncing place to place, living in a shelter, living in a car, living in the streets. I don’t think there’s a person in this community who thinks that’s okay,” said Board Member with the Affordable Housing Advocates Matt Strauss.