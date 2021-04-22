Paul Brown Stadium to serve as walk-up COVID-19 vaccination site

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Paul Brown Stadium will serve as Cincinnati’s next mass COVID-19 vaccination site on Sunday with around 4,000 spots available and no appointment necessary.
“We have vaccines. We got enough for the people who are eligible to get it. People just need to know that and go access the vaccine,” Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said.
The event at Paul Brown Stadium is part of the “Get Out the Vax” effort to get 80% of those eligible in greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky vaccinated by July 4.
Health Collaborative Regional Vaccine Coordinator Kate Schroder says when the campaign was launched 35% of people were vaccinated. Two weeks later the number has climbed to 45%.
Schroder also says 45% of those age 16 and over who have been vaccinated in the region have had at least one shot.
The second and fourth weekends in April and May are dedicated “Get Out the Vax” weekends.
“It means we’re making it easy to get the vaccine. It means public transportation with Metro and Tank in Northern Kentucky is free. It means there are free individual rides by calling 211. It also means that there are walk-in appointments for the first time at multiple providers across the city and across the region,” Schroder said.
Health officials say people are no more than 10 minutes away from a vaccine in Hamilton County.
They say walk-up clinics are going to continue plus community-based and faith-based organizations will offer vaccinations to combat hesitancy among minority groups.
The vaccine clinic at Paul Brown Stadium will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Free parking will be available in Lot E.
There will also be additional locations to get vaccinated as well this weekend. Click here for more information.
