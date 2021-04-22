Sheriff IDs passenger killed in Butler County crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has identified the passenger killed in a three-vehicle crash in Hanover Township earlier this week.
Kyle Andrew Johnson, 22, of Cincinnati, was pronounced dead shortly after he was flown to Miami Valley Hospital from the crash on Hamilton Richmond Road just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s official said.
“It’s always tragic to lose a life at such a young age. Our condolences to the family of the victim,” Sheriff Jones said.
Two drivers suffered serious to minor injuries, but none life-threatening.
The crash investigation remains ongoing, but authorities say so far it’s determined Terrance Gains, driving a 2004 Chevrolet Impala in which Johnson was a passenger, was traveling north on Hamilton Richmond Road when his vehicle ran left of center.
The Chevrolet struck a 2004 Toyota Prius head-on.
The Impala was then struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra, causing the Impala to flip.
Gains also was airlifted to the hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.
A woman in the Toyota with minor injuries was taken by ambulance to Fort Hamilton Hospital.
A third person, a male in the pickup truck, declined medical treatment at the scene.
Sheriff’s officials have said the crash appears to be caused by speed and/or driver inattention.
