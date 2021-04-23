Additional lane closed on Brent Spence after worker falls from scaffolding

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Lane closures on the Brent Spence Bridge are once again causing headaches for Tri-State drivers.
The bridge is down to just one lane, causing a significant traffic jam up the cut in the hill into Northern Kentucky.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say there are several factors at work.
Traffic was already down to two lanes so crews can put a fresh coat of paint on the bridge’s steel girders. Then a worker fell from a scaffold on Thursday, forcing KYTC to close off another lane while the accident is investigated.
The worker was injured, according to officials, but he is going to be ok.
KYTC says if you plan on crossing the bridge this weekend, you might want to find a different route to get across the river.
“If you’re traveling northbound into Ohio, we’re encouraging people to use I-275,” Nancy Wood with KYTC said. “And then, if you have to go across the bridge, we just want to ask people to try to use the zipper merge. Use all lanes of traffic until you get to the merge points and then start rotating in.”
Two other pieces of advice from KYTCC: Don’t drive on the shoulders, because it’s against the law; and, have a little patience and show some courtesy to other drivers along the way.
