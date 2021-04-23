Cincinnati police accepting applications for summer camp

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For the first time in four years, a popular summer camp for kids returns.
Cincinnati police are bringing back C.I.T.I camp and sign-ups are happening now.
C.I.T.I camp stands for Children In Trauma Intervention, but officials within CPD say it’s not just for young adults who’ve had a tough life but for kids from all walks of life.
C.I.T.I Camp returns June 14 and will run for eight weeks. Young adults will work on group programs, learning life skills, coping exercises, community service and much more.
“A lot of people will think this is a camp for bad kids. First of all, there’s no such thing as a bad kid. There’s bad behavior, not bad kids. So, this is a camp for young people who are trying to figure out how can I go out and survive this thing called life?” Said Program Coordinator and SRO, Eddie Hawkins.
To apply, click here.
