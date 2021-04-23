Celebration of Lights
Plea deal sought in rape trial implicating Cincinnati priest Father Drew, sources say

Father Geoff Drew
Father Geoff Drew(Provided)
By Brian Planalp and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A plea deal is being sought in the trial of a Cincinnati-area priest accused of raping an altar boy, sources tell FOX19 NOW.

The alleged victim has been “actively participating in all discussions,” sources say. The details of the plea deal remain unclear at this time.

Prosecutors say Father Geoff Drew, 59, raped the 10-year-old boy over a two-year period between 1988 and 1991.

Drew was the music minister at St. Jude School in Green Township. He was not a priest at the time, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Drew was ordained into the priesthood in 2004 and remains a priest in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. Currently, he’s on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal charges.

The victim, now in his 40s, told authorities the abuse occurred in Drew’s school office after school hours. Deters has described the victim’s grand jury testimony as compelling, convincing and emotional.

Drew pleaded not guilty to nine counts of rape on an August 2019 indictment. He is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $5 million bond and faces life in prison if convicted on all nine counts.

His jury trial was scheduled to start on Thursday before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz.

It has been delayed four times, most recently in October.

The third delay occurred in April at the request of Drew’s attorney following new evidence and allegations submitted by prosecutors in late 2020.

Court records show prosecutors planned to reveal multiple new allegations during the trial through testimony. The original victim was expected to testify that he also had sex with Drew as a teenager. A new witness and a second alleged sexual abuse victim were also expected to testify.

The second alleged sexual abuse victim was 12 or younger at the time, court records show.

Due to the statute of limitations, Drew cannot be charged with the new allegations.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

