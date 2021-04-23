Plea deal possible Thursday as Cincinnati priest faces rape trial

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A plea deal is possible Thursday for a Cincinnati priest scheduled to go on trial in the rape of a child.

The rape trial for Father Geoff Drew, 59, was scheduled to start with jury selection 10 a.m.

On Wednesday, FOX19 NOW broke the story that a plea deal may be reached and announced instead of the trial. The victim has been “actively participating in all discussions,” sources say.

Now, the judge overseeing the trial, Leslie Ghiz, “will be going on the record this morning at 11:00 a.m. with the defendant and all parties present,” Court Administrator Patrick X. Dressing wrote to media in an email Thursday morning.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says Drew raped a 10-year-old boy multiple times at St. Jude School in Green Township between 1988 and 1991.

The victim, who is now in his 40s, told authorities the abuse occurred in Drew’s school office after school hours.

At the time, Drew was the music minister at the school. He did not become a priest until 2004.

Deters has described the victim’s grand jury testimony as compelling, convincing and emotional.

Drew has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of rape. He was indicted in August 2019.

Drew is held in lieu of $5 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He faces life in prison if convicted on all nine counts.

Drew remains a priest in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. He has been on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal charges.

His trial was delayed four times, most recently in October, when prosecutors couldn’t find a witness, court records show

The third delay occurred in April at the request of Drew’s attorney following new evidence and allegations submitted by prosecutors in late 2020.

Court records show prosecutors planned to reveal multiple new allegations during the trial through testimony.

The original victim was expected to testify that he also had sex with Drew as a teenager.

A new witness and a second alleged sexual abuse victim were also expected to testify.

The second alleged sexual abuse victim was 12 or younger at the time, court records show.

Due to the statute of limitations, Drew can’t be charged with the new allegations.

