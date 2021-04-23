2 Monroe students posted ‘inappropriate video reenacting George Floyd’s death,’ superintendent says

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) - Monroe Local Schools Superintendent Kathy Demers said on Thursday two high school students posted an inappropriate video on social media reenacting George Floyd’s death.
In an email to parents, Demers said an investigation was conducted as soon as school administrators became aware of the video.
According to the superintendent, the original video has been taken down, but images from the video are still circulating on social media, and copies have popped up on Snapchat.
Demers said the district cannot disclose the specific disciplinary action taken, but said they “will not tolerate these inappropriate behaviors and actions in our schools.”
“The trial and verdict in the death of George Floyd have created a variety of emotions– anxiety, fear, and anger. As educators, it is our responsibility to support and empower students through these challenging times,” the email stated.
Angela Reisert is a parent in the district.
“Initially I just felt disgust, disappointment, and I guess just confusion as to how anybody would think that it was a funny or amusing thing to do, especially in school,” she said.
Alumnus Reymond Howard calls the video hurtful.
“It hurts,” he said. “I know it hurts a lot of people to see that, because no matter how you feel about the situation, that was somebody’s father, that was somebody’s son, uncle brother, whatever it be, and you’re making a mockery of a dead man, and that’s vile in my opinion.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.