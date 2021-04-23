Officials continue campaign for new District 5 police headquarters

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Officials continue the campaign for a new District 5 police headquarters at a press conference Friday.
City leaders say it’s a project that has been put off for too long, and now it’s time to take action.
The current District 5 headquarters sits inside a strip mall on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill.
They say this location, which was supposed to be temporary, is causing safety concerns.
“The city of Cincinnati has managed to redefine a word, and that word is temporary,” said FOP President Dan Hils
When officers moved into the building 4 years ago, Hils says they were promised it would be temporary, but he says the search for a permanent home has been a concern for the past 60 years.
”In 1957, District 5 set up shop at a temporary facility. That temporary facility was 1012 Ludlow it was. It was too small to be a police district in 1957. It was way too small to be police district when I was transferred there in 1989,” says Hils.
After concerns of mold, asbestos, bug infestations and a possible link to cancer the headquarters relocated to their current location in College Hill.
“We’re in a strip mall. This is a ridiculous place for a police department. We have a clothing store. We have a family dollar over here. The police cruisers that are parked here that are in between shifts are mixed in with customers from stores, so these police cruisers have equipment weapons. This is not a good idea to mix this in with just general shoppers,” Hils said at today’s press conference.
Some city council members also agree it is time for the headquarters to move.
”There has been some concern brought to me about us inspecting our weapons in the parking lot in a public forum like this,” said Councilmember Steven Goodin.
Goodin says that he supports constructing a new building or renovating a vacant property that meets the department’s needs.
The estimated $20 to $25 million project would be funded with money the city expects from the American Rescue Plan act.
”You know there’s a lot of folk wanting to build pickleball courts with the American Rescue Plan dollars. I would respectfully submit that this is a much better use of the funds,” said Goodin.
Cincinnati expects to get a little more than $291 million under the 1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan.
The guidelines on how to spend the money have not been issued yet, but city council members believe that this would fall within the guidelines.
