Safety concerns mount for crash-prone stretch of Harrison Avenue

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Residents who live on Harrison Avenue between Westwood and Fairmount say something needs to be done about the high number of crashes on the road.
Cincinnati police call one stretch around the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue a high-volume accident area.
Kerry Rundle McIver says she and her husband moved to the block in November 2018. Since then, she says they’ve seen more than two crashes per month, most involving an infamous curb at Orland Avenue.
“Everybody says the same thing — this curb is crazy, it’s always been crazy,” she said. “People always get into wrecks here. It’s so dangerous.”
According to city data, 66 car crashes have occurred in that block in the last 3 years. Fourteen of those crashes have occurred in 2021 alone.
“It does appear to be a high volume accident street segment,” CPD Capt. Paul Broxterman said. “Some commonalties that we found... In over half, there was wet pavement. It was during rush hours between 6 a.m.-10 a.m. and between 4 p.m.-7 .pm. So it’s when we have the most traffic.”
Speed is also a factor, Broxterman says.
McIver has suffered property damage as a result of the crashes, including one that destroyed her hedges and ended with a vehicle in her backyard.
She says she’s seen everything from spinouts to head-on collisions.
In the last six months alone, she says a particular telephone pole has had to be replaced twice after someone hit it.
“My big concern — the property stuff is all material things — we have a lot of kids who live here,” she said. “I want our community to feel safe. I want people to feel safe walking to the bus stop up the street. I want people to feel safe letting their kids wait for a school bus in the morning. Right now, I don’t think that we feel that way.”
McIver says she’s expressed concerns to Cincinnati City Council, who told her they’re working on the situation.
“It sounds like the plan of action is they’re going to have somebody come out to resurface the road, tear it up and put a different coating on,” she said.
McIver was told the same resurfacing happened on Colerain Avenue recently and that it seemed to help.
CPD says it’s taking these concerns into consideration and are working with DOTE to come up with long-term solutions as well.
In the short timer, they’re hoping to address the concerns with speed enforcement.
