Submit your pick for the Cincinnati Zoo’s baby wallaby

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo needs some help naming its new baby wallaby.
The joey emerged onto the scene in March when members of the zoo’s care team unexpectedly found him in mama Ava’s pouch. He took his first steps last week!
You can select one of three names for the young joey: Zip, Foster or Pauly.
Vote on the zoo’s Facebook page (below).
