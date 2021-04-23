Submit your pick for the Cincinnati Zoo’s baby wallaby

Will it be Zip, Foster or Pauly?

Video: Baby wallaby peaks out of mother’s pouch for the first time
By FOX19 Digital Staff | April 23, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT - Updated April 23 at 8:00 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo needs some help naming its new baby wallaby.

The joey emerged onto the scene in March when members of the zoo’s care team unexpectedly found him in mama Ava’s pouch. He took his first steps last week!

You can select one of three names for the young joey: Zip, Foster or Pauly.

Vote on the zoo’s Facebook page (below).

Our bouncing baby boy needs a name! We are going to try a new way of voting! You can vote by clicking 👍 - Zip ❤️ -...

Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Friday, April 23, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.