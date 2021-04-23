Thousands of bees make their home at Cincinnati Art Museum

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Art Museum has partnered with local beekeepers to bring thousands of new bees to the tri-state.
The Queen City Pollinators worked with the Cincinnati Art Museum to put in two new beehives in Eden park, and they say more will arrive soon.
The beekeepers say they brought in 20,000 bees to two hives to the museum grounds.
“The art museum is perfectly situated right in Eden Park; we have a lot of native plants a lot of blooming flowers over the summer and late fall when they’ll be foraging,” said museum educator Sylvana Ross.
Keepers say the thousands of bees that call the art museum home will fly within a 3-mile radius, so you may even see these same honey bees in Newport.
If you see them out foraging, keepers say, they’re out doing their job.
They are collecting pollen and nectar and buzzing around. You can actually get pretty close to bees, especially when they’re foraging.
The colonies fit in with the museum’s theme Be vibrant, be connected, be inspired. The hives have names like is Pablo Bee-caso and Reigning Queens.
CAM officials say the public will be able to “adopt a bee” for a $5 or $10 donation from May 3–31.
Each donation provides an opportunity to name one of the 60,000 bees who will reside in the museum’s two hives.
Additional contests will allow the public to vote for the names of the queen bees.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.