Tri-State nurse accused of stealing drugs from nursing home patients

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A nurse in Southwest Ohio is accused of stealing drugs from patients at two separate nursing home facilities.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says Ashley Marconi stole drugs from five different patients at Judson Care Center in Fairmount. Court documents show the allegations date back to 2018.
Marconi is also accused of illegal processing of drug documents by knowingly making false statements in a prescription order or report.
She also is said to have altered or changed drugs that were meant for patients.
As well as possessing or using the drugs, attorneys say when Marconi was confronted, she fled work. But the incidents continued. In January 2019, Marconi, now working a night shift at Miller Farm Place in Montgomery, allegedly diverted drugs from two patients during a shift.
A Miller Farm Place spokesperson issued the following statement:
“Ashley Marconi was never employed by Enlivant. We have and will continue to cooperate with any and all local and/or state investigations. We can not comment further on ongoing law enforcement investigations of third parties.”
Documents show in January 2021, Marconi admitted to showing impaired-like behavior and having multiple medication discrepancies during her shift at Judson Care Center. She blames that on poor mediation and documentation practices at the facility.
Marconi also admitted to being prescribed narcotics for back problems between 2014 and 2019.
The document shows she admitted to realizing she was engaging in drug-seeking behaviors in early 2019, which is when she went to rehab.
Her license will be suspended unless she follows strict guidelines of mental health treatment, passing a drug test and completing 14 hours of educational courses.
Marconi says she and her attorney have evidence that will prove her innocence in court.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.